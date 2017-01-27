McDonald's to sell Nordic restaurants to Terra Firma founder

Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer
McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic
restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners
Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround
plan it had previously announced.
Hands will become the developmental licensee, or the
franchiser, for McDonald's 435 restaurants in Denmark, Norway,
Finland and Sweden, the burger chain said in a statement on
Friday.
McDonald's had said in 2015 that it would refranchise 4,000
restaurants worldwide by the end of next year to become 95
percent franchised.
Hands, through the McDonald's license and transfer of
ownership, will operate the company's Nordic restaurants, out of
which more than 95 percent are already franchised. (bit.ly/2kufQCF)
McDonald's said in December it had sold its ownership
interest in more than 390 restaurants in Singapore and Malaysia
to Saudi Arabia's Lionhorn Pte Ltd, as part of a larger plan to
move away from direct ownership in Asia.
The Nordic deal comes as McDonald's agreed earlier this
month to sell most of its assets in China and Hong Kong to
state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd and Carlyle Group
LP for up to $2.1 billion, while it retained a 20 percent
stake to benefit from exposure to future growth in China.
