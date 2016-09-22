Dunkin' Brands hires McDonald's international executive

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc on Thursday said it hired David Hoffmann, the McDonald's Corp executive in charge of high-growth markets, including China and Russia, to lead its U.S. and Canadian business.
Hoffmann, 48, is the latest long-time McDonald's executive to leave the company, which is in the midst of a major turnaround effort.
His departure after 22 years comes just weeks after the hamburger chain said Michael Andres would retire as president of McDonald's USA at the end of the year. Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen retired on Sept. 2.
McDonald's said in a Sept. 21 regulatory filing that Hoffmann failed to execute a non-compete agreement and forfeited benefits, including all unvested cash and equity incentive awards.
Joseph Erlinger, who had been the chief financial officer for McDonald's high-growth markets, will succeed Hoffmann, who starts his new position on Oct. 3. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.