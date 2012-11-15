版本:
McDonald's replacing its US chief

Nov 15 McDonald's Corp said on Thursday that Jan Fields, president of its U.S. business, will leave the company.

Fields, 57, will be succeeded by Jeff Stratton, currently the company's global chief restaurant officer.

Fields has been with McDonald's for more than 35 years.

