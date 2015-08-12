McDonald's sorry after French workers forbidden to feed vagrants

PARIS Aug 12 McDonald's has apologised
for an incident in which workers in one of the U.S. burger
chain's French franchises appeared to be threatened with the
sack for feeding homeless people.
A photograph circulating on social media showed a notice
pinned up at the McDonald's in Hyeres near Marseille in southern
France, reading:
"After an incident on July 25th, it is absolutely forbidden
to provide food to vagrants, as a reminder, the team's meals
should be eaten on the premises. Meals for team members are a
personal benefit and are to be enjoyed only by the worker in
question."
The notice went on to say: "McDonald's is not in the
business of feeding all the hungry people in the land," and
concluded: "Any diversion from the procedure cited above will
result in sanction that could lead to dismissal."
A statement from McDonald's France said the notice was put
up after a "serious incident" involving two homeless people in
front of the restaurant in question, and that it was aimed at
keeping the premises safe for its customers.
"The process and the formulation was clearly clumsy, the
restaurant management quickly removed the notice," the statement
said.
"McDonald's and the restaurant apologise to all those who
may have been shocked by this notice and state that the brand is
dedicated to serving all its clients without discrimination,"
the statement added.
A spokeswoman declined to say what McDonald's France's
policy was on giving away employee meals, and would not
elaborate on the statement.
McDonald's has a mixture of directly-owned and franchised
outlets in France, the first of which opened in 1979. It has
more than 1,200 restaurants across the country employing over
69,000 people.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Andrew Roche)