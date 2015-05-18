SEIU to ask FTC to probe alleged abusive practices by franchisors

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 18 The Service Employees
International Union, backer of a three-year campaign to improve
the plight of low-wage retail and fast-food workers, on Monday
said it would petition the Federal Trade Commission to
investigate alleged abusive practices by major franchisors,
including McDonald's Corp and 7-Eleven Inc.
In its petition, reviewed by Reuters and expected to be
filed with the FTC on Monday morning, SEIU outlined six U.S.
franchisor practices it said appeared endemic and "particularly
harmful."
The union, which has roughly 2 million members, said those
practices include incomplete or misleading financial performance
representations, unreasonable capital expenditure demands,
retaliation against members of independent franchisee
organizations, unfair termination, unfair nonrenewal, and
interference with transfers or sales.
Among other things, McDonald's franchisees have complained
that the company's requirements for renovations and kitchen
upgrades have burdened them with substantial debt.
Most recently, U.S. franchisees have complained about
McDonald's new "Create Your Taste" customization project. Among
other things, they say that it carries a price tag that is too
high for a program that does not work in drive-thrus, which
account for more than 60 percent of U.S. restaurant sales.
McDonald's, which is also testing a more modest
customization program that is available through drive-thru
windows, in the past has said it has a "solid working
relationship" with its franchisees.
Separately, franchisor 7-Eleven, owned by Tokyo-based Seven
& I Holdings Co, has been hit with lawsuits in which
franchisees alleged that it drummed up reasons to take away
their convenience stores.
A 7-Eleven spokeswoman previously told Reuters that those
allegations were false and that the company ends relationships
with the "few franchisees who violate the law or the franchise
agreement" to protect other franchisees, employees and
customers.
SEIU currently is backing a proposed law in California that
would make it more difficult for franchisors to terminate
agreements with franchisees.
Last year, California Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a bill
that would have helped franchisees recoup some of their business
investments when a franchisor wrongly terminates their
relationship. At that time, Brown called on opposing sides in
the battle over the legislation to make a concerted effort to
find a collaborative solution.
