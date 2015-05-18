UPDATE 1-SEIU seeks FTC probe of McDonald's and other franchisors

(Adds confirmation of filing, McDonald's, SEIU comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES May 18 The Service Employees
International Union, backer of a three-year campaign to improve
the plight of low-wage fast-food and retail workers, on Monday
petitioned the Federal Trade Commission to investigate alleged
abusive practices by major franchisors, including McDonald's
Corp and 7-Eleven Inc.
SEIU's petition outlined six U.S. franchisor practices it
called endemic and "particularly harmful" in the latest salvo in
a broad campaign to pressure McDonald's Corp to improve working
conditions and raise wages for restaurant employees, who also
are seeking to unionize.
The union, which has roughly 2 million members, said those
practices include incomplete or misleading financial performance
representations, unreasonable capital expenditure demands,
retaliation against members of independent franchisee
organizations, unfair termination, unfair non-renewal, and
interference with transfers or sales.
"An FTC investigation could help curb harmful and predatory
franchisor practices, giving franchisees space to create good
jobs and grow the economy," said Scott Courtney, assistant to
the SEIU's president.
A spokesman for the FTC did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb called SEIU's latest
action "ironic," since the protests it backs have disrupted the
restaurant operations of the same franchisees the union now
seeks to form an alliance with.
"McDonald's has a strong working relationship with our 3,100
independent franchisees," McComb said.
Still, there appears to discontent in the ranks of
McDonald's franchisees. A small but influential survey published
in April suggested that relations between McDonald's U.S.
franchisees and the fast-food giant had hit a new low.
Franchisees complained in the anonymous poll that
requirements for renovations and other upgrades, such as
McDonald's new "Create Your Taste" custom burger program, burden
them with substantial debt.
McDonald's in March got a new chief executive to lead a
turnaround of the company's business, which has weakened due to
fierce competition, changing consumer appetites and internal
missteps.
Franchisor 7-Eleven, owned by Tokyo-based Seven & I Holdings
Co, has been hit with lawsuits from franchisees who
alleged it invented reasons to take away their convenience
stores.
A 7-Eleven spokeswoman previously told Reuters those
allegations were false.
SEIU, which separately is seeking to hold McDonald's liable
for alleged labor violations by franchisees, is backing a
proposed law in California that would make it more difficult for
franchisors to terminate agreements with franchisees.
Last year, California's governor vetoed a bill that would
have helped franchisees recoup some of their business
investments when a franchisor wrongly terminates their
relationship.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Alan Crosby)