McDonald's appoints new CEO for German division-source

FRANKFURT Oct 10 McDonald's Corp has
appointed a new head of its German operations, a person familiar
with the matter said, as the world's largest restaurant chain
grapples with a downturn in consumer spending in Europe.
Holger Beeck, 54, currently chief operating officer, will
take over at the end of November from Bane Knezevic, who is
stepping down from the chief executive role after eight years at
his own request. Knezevic, 48, will remain active within
McDonald's, the person said on Thursday.
Germany is McDonald's fourth-largest market with 3.2 billion
euros ($4.3 billion) of sales. But performance has been weak in
recent quarters, with the company losing ground to rivals such
as Burger King Worldwide Inc.
Net sales in Germany rose 1.6 percent last year, the slowest
growth since 2004. Same-store sales, which strip out new
openings, dropped 0.2 percent in 2012, according to data from
trade magazine Food Service, against a 5.4 percent gain for
Burger King.
Beeck has worked for McDonald's for almost 30 years and
oversaw the complete refurbishment of stores in Germany and the
introduction of the McCafe coffee shops, of which there are now
830 in the country.
McDonald's Germany, the country's largest fast-food chain
with around 1,440 restaurants serving more than 2.7 million
people a day, declined to comment.