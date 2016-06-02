UPDATE 2-McDonald's nears deal to shift headquarters to Chicago - report

(Adds response from McDonald's)

June 1 McDonald's Corp is nearing a deal to shift its headquarters to the former Harpo Studios campus in Chicago from Oak Brook, Illinois, Crain's Chicago Business reported.

The world's biggest restaurant chain is in advanced negotiations with Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay to move its headquarters to a building on Randolph Street, Crain's Chicago Business reported, citing people familiar with the deal. (bit.ly/25yPCQG)

Sterling Bay bought Oprah Winfrey's former Harpo Studios campus for more than $30 million in 2014.

"We're not going to speculate and when we have information to share, it will be with our employees first," McDonald's said in an e-mail.

Sterling Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)