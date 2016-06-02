McDonald's nears deal to shift headquarters to Chicago - report

June 1 McDonald's Corp is nearing a deal
to shift its headquarters to the former Harpo Studios campus in
Chicago from Oak Brook, Illinois, Crain's Chicago Business
reported.
The world's biggest restaurant chain is in advanced
negotiations with Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay to move
its headquarters to a building on Randolph Street, Crain's
Chicago Business reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
(bit.ly/25yPCQG)
Sterling Bay bought Oprah Winfrey's former Harpo Studios
campus for more than $30 million in 2014.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)