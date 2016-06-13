McDonald's to shift headquarters to downtown Chicago

June 13 McDonald's Corp will move its corporate headquarters to the former campus of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios in downtown Chicago by the spring of 2018.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said on Monday that it signed a lease at 1045 W. Randolph Street in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

The move marks a return to Chicago where the company was headquartered from 1955 to 1971. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)