McDonald's to shift headquarters to downtown Chicago

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 McDonald's Corp will move its corporate headquarters to the former campus of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios in downtown Chicago by the spring of 2018.
The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said on Monday that it signed a lease at 1045 W. Randolph Street in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.
The move marks a return to Chicago where the company was headquartered from 1955 to 1971. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance