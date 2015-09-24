McDonald's hires White House, Kraft alums

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 McDonald's Corp is
beefing up its ranks with political and food company alumni as
it works to turn around lackluster sales and recreate the
fast-food chain as a "modern, progressive burger company."
The moves come as McDonald's battles changing consumer
tastes, intense competition and calls from consumer and public
health groups to curb marketing that they say is aimed at
children.
The world's biggest restaurant company on Thursday said Jano
Cabrera, 41, will join the company as corporate senior vice
president of U.S. communications, global media and public
relations, effective Oct. 15.
Cabrera is a former communications director for the
Democratic Party and served as a national spokesman for former
Vice President Al Gore. He will report to Robert Gibbs,
McDonald's global chief communications officer. Gibbs is a
former press secretary for President Barack Obama.
McDonald's also named Chris Kempczinski, 46, corporate
executive vice president of strategy, business development and
innovation, effective Oct. 26. Kempczinski was executive vice
president of growth initiatives and president of international
at Kraft Foods Group. He replaces Adam Kriger, who was let go as
part of recent layoffs.
McDonald's also said it promoted David Fairhurst to the
newly expanded role of corporate executive vice president, chief
people officer, effective Oct. 1. He replaces Rich Floersch,
executive vice president and chief human resources officer, who
will retire effective Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew
Hay)