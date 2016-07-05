U.S. lawsuit: A McDonald's worker was fired for being HIV-positive

| July 5
July 5 The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit accusing the
operators of a McDonald's restaurant in Bentonville, Arkansas,
of firing a worker because he was HIV-positive.
In its complaint against Mathews Management Co and Peach
Orchard Inc, the EEOC said the worker was fired in February 2015
after admitting to the restaurant's general manager to having
had "an interest" in a co-worker, and telling that co-worker
about his HIV-positive status.
The EEOC said the fired worker had been questioned a week
earlier by his shift manager, and told he might lose his job
because the defendants had previously fired a female worker who
was also HIV-positive.
"People with HIV face enough obstacles in their lives," said
Katharine Kores, an EEOC district director in Memphis, which has
jurisdiction over Arkansas, in a statement. "The ability to work
in an environment free of discrimination should not be one of
them."
The complaint dated July 1 accused Mathews of violating the
Americans with Disabilities Act by firing the worker, and
requiring employees to report their use of prescription
medication.
Mathews operates 34 McDonald's restaurants, while Peach
Orchard operates the restaurant in Bentonville, the EEOC said.
They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
McDonald's Corp is based in Oak Brook, Illinois, and
was not named as a defendant. It did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The EEOC identified the fired worker as "John Doe," said he
had been hired in November 2014, and said his duties included
cleaning, operating the register, working the drive-thru window,
and opening and closing the restaurant.
Its lawsuit seeks to recoup back pay, recover punitive
damages, and end the defendants' alleged discrimination.
The case is EEOC v Mathews Management et al, U.S. District
Court, Western District of Arkansas, No. 16-05166.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)