McDonald's fries back on the menu in all sizes in Japan

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
TOKYO Dec 26 McDonald's customers in Japan will be able to order french fries in all sizes again from next month, after the fast-food chain limited sales to small servings because of import delays.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said on Friday it will resume sales of medium- and large-size french fries on Jan. 5, as it has secured enough inventory thanks to emergency measures.
The company, owned 49.9 percent by McDonald's Corp, began restricting serving sizes on Dec. 17 after a labour dispute at U.S. West Coast ports led to delays in imports.
As an emergency step, McDonald's Japan said earlier this month that it was importing over 1,000 tonnes of frozen fries by air, and another 1,600 tonnes by ship from ports on the U.S. East Coast.
The fry rationing capped off a tough year for McDonald's Japan: the company in October forecast its first annual loss in 11 years as sales slid following a food safety scandal at the Chinese supplier of chicken for its McNuggets.
Sales at outlets open at least a year fell 12 percent in November, down for the 10th month in a row.
McDonald's Japan said it continues to face import delays as the port labour dispute drags on. It said it will monitor the situation closely and do its best to offer a stable supply of fries.
A company spokesman declined to comment on the fry shortage's impact on earnings. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: