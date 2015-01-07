版本:
McDonald's Japan says taking steps to ensure safety of food

TOKYO Jan 7 McDonald's Japan apologised to customers on Wednesday after foreign objects were found in its food and said it was taking various steps to supervise manufacturing and its stores to ensure there are no recurrences.

The move came after plastic was found in a Chicken McNugget at the weekend, the latest problem for a fast-food chain hit by sliding sales and a shortage of french fries. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
