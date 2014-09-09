McDonald's Japan says August sales fall record 25 pct on food safety scare

TOKYO, Sept 9 McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan)
said sales fell by a quarter in August, the steepest
year-on-year drop since the company became public in 2001, after
a food safety scare kept customers away.
McDonald's Corp holds a 49.9 percent stake in
Japan's largest restaurant chain. In July, a Chinese TV report
alleged that a supplier to fast food chains including McDonald's
and rival Yum Brands Inc had improperly handled meat and
used expired food.
In a statement on Tuesday, McDonald's Japan said sales at
stores open at least 13 months dropped 25.1 percent in August,
while the number of customers fell 16.9 percent, mainly due to
concerns about food safety.
"At the moment, we don't know how long the impact (of the
food scare) will last," a McDonald's Japan spokeswoman added.
Even before the scare, sales at McDonald's Japan were
falling this year due to rising competition from convenience
stores: August was the seventh straight month of year-on-year
sales decline.
After the safety scare, McDonald's Japan withdrew its profit
forecasts for the year and said at the time that its sales were
down 15 to 20 percent on a daily basis compared with original
projections.
Before the announcement, shares in McDonald's Japan closed
down 1.4 percent at 2,610 yen ($24.6), underperforming the
broader Tokyo market, which ended flat.
($1 = 106.3100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)