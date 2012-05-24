McDonald's elects Hoffmann to run Asia Pacific

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 McDonald's Corp said on Thursday that its board elected Dave Hoffmann to become president of its Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa region as of July 1, giving him responsibility for 5,500 restaurants in a major international region.
Hoffmann, 44, is a 16-year McDonald's veteran who currently serves as senior vice president for restaurant support in the region, known as APMEA. He succeeds Tim Fenton, who is set to become McDonald's chief operating officer on July 1. Fenton will continue to oversee Japanese operations.
Hoffmann will be based in Singapore and report to Fenton, the world's largest fast-food chain said.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.