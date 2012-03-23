NEWSMAKER-McDonald's new CEO Thompson a study in contrasts

| March 22
March 22 Don Thompson's journey to the top
spot at McDonald's Corp started in front of a computer,
not a deep fryer.
For many executives at McDonald's, including retiring CEO
Jim Skinner, the first rung on the corporate ladder began in a
restaurant -- logging long hours flipping burgers, bagging fries
and manning busy drive-thru windows.
Thompson, an electrical engineer recruited in 1990 from the
fighter jet maker that is now Northrop Grumman Corp, got
his start designing robotic equipment for transporting food and
making control circuits for cooking equipment.
People who know the man set to become McDonald's first
African-American chief executive on July 1 say he possesses the
relatively rare mix of social prowess and sophisticated
mathematical skills.
"Don is very intelligent, he's very strategic -- and he's
tactful. You don't often find tact in the people who are
intelligent and strategic," said John Kendall, a Chicago patent
attorney who met Thompson at an event for the historic black
fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha when they were attending neighboring
colleges, and also worked with him at Northrop.
As the new chief of the world's biggest fast-food chain,
Thompson, 48, faces the challenge of adding to nearly nine years
of sales gains at established restaurants. Wall Street gives him
high marks for overseeing the successful U.S. McCafe roll-out of
lattes, frappes and other beverages. He also flexed his
operational muscle in various U.S. roles along his path,
measuring store performance with an engineer's zeal and using
the resulting statistics to tweak operations.
But some investors worry that Thompson, who has never had an
international posting, is taking the helm at a time when the
company's overseas business has never been more important.
McDonald's faces a potential slowdown in debt-troubled Europe,
the company's biggest market for sales, and is pushing to grow
in places like China, where rival Yum Brands Inc has a
big lead.
"He just doesn't have as diverse of a set of experiences as
some of his predecessors," said Janna Sampson, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments, who has met
Thompson. However, she said the company's deep management bench
likely would compensate: "I'm not troubled to the point where I
would get out of the stock."
McDonald's declined to make Thompson available for an
interview.
NICE GUY MAKES GOOD
Thompson is described as soft-spoken without being a
pushover, approachable and humble. Friends say he's given to
broad smiles, bear hugs and hearty handshakes.
At Northrop, his league basketball team knew him as a player
who cleared the way for his friends to shine.
Today, he is poised to become one of the most powerful U.S.
CEOs -- and one of the few who are African-American.
NBA star LeBron James, who is a forward for the Miami Heat
and is featured in McDonald's commercials, has high praise for
Thompson. James, who has worked directly with the new CEO, told
Reuters that Thompson is an "inspiration" and said McDonald's is
in good hands.
"Don is an amazing leader who will make an incredible CEO.
He is a friend, mentor, and business partner," James said in an
email.
Roland Martin, a reporter, CNN political analyst and fellow
member of Alpha Phi Alpha, has known Thompson since the
mid-2000s and calls the incoming CEO "one of the most
down-to-earth brothers I've met."
Martin has seen Thompson, now McDonald's chief operating
officer, talk nuts-and-bolts with franchisees. He's also been on
the receiving end of the executive's requests to talk about
McDonald's new oatmeal and espresso drinks on Twitter.
"He's really a personable guy -- serious about his job, but
certainly loves to have fun," said Martin, who a couple of years
ago spent a night hopping between two Atlanta parties with him.
"We were dancing ... our wives were having a good time. Don
wasn't the guy who was standing on the walls saying, 'No, no,
no, no ... I'm on the path to be CEO of McDonald's.' He was
right there."
STICKING WITH THE PLAN
Thompson moved from engineering to operations after just a
few years at McDonald's. He rose quickly through the ranks,
holding key roles in the company's West and Midwest divisions
before being named McDonald's USA president in 2006.
Four years later, he was promoted to chief operating officer
-- a position seen as a stepping stone to the top job.
Analysts and McDonald's both say Thompson played an
important part in executing the company's "Plan to Win", which
has resulted in its best-ever financial performance. That
strategy has included extending operating hours, sprucing up
restaurants and expanding menus to include value-priced food,
"premium" hamburgers and espresso drinks.
Separately, McDonald's has addressed concern over its role
in the U.S. obesity crisis by adding a serving of apples and
shrinking the french fry portion in its Happy Meals for
children.
Still, some worry that Thompson may not fully appreciate how
things like menu changes play out in the real world.
"There's general concern that he doesn't have any real
restaurant experience," said Richard Adams, a former McDonald's
franchise director and restaurant owner, who now advises
McDonald's franchisees.
Sticking to McDonald's current business strategy will be
crucial to maintaining the chain's lead over fast-food
competitors and supporting the company's stock price, which is
trading near record levels.
"If Don doesn't try to change too many things too fast,
he'll be O.K.," Adams said.