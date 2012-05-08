版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 20:05 BJT

McDonald's monthly comparable sales up 3.3 percent

May 8 McDonald's Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in April sales at established restaurants across the globe, with comparable sales up 3.3 percent in the United States.

The world's biggest hamburger chain said on Tuesday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.3 percent globally.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for a worldwide sales gain of 4 percent, while those polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a gain of 4.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐