McDonald's profit up, helped by U.S. sales gains

April 20 McDonald's Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, paced by strong sales at established restaurants in the United States.

Net income at the world's biggest fast-food chain rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.23 per share, during the first quarter, up from $1.21 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 7.3 percent, more than the 6.7 percent increase expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

