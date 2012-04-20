McDonald's profit up, helped by U.S. sales gains

BRIEF-Digirad Corp reports Q4 EPS of $0.10
* Digirad Corp reports financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016
April 20 McDonald's Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, paced by strong sales at established restaurants in the United States.
Net income at the world's biggest fast-food chain rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.23 per share, during the first quarter, up from $1.21 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Quarterly sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 7.3 percent, more than the 6.7 percent increase expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
* Royal Bank of Canada says increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents per share, or five per cent, to 87 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digitalglobe reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results