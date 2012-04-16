UPDATE 1-McDonald's taps Fenton as chief operating officer

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 McDonald's Corp will promote Tim Fenton, currently president of its Asia, Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) unit, to the post of chief operating officer effective July 1, the world's biggest fast-food chain said on Monday.
The COO post at McDonald's is traditionally seen as a proving ground for candidates for the company's top job.
Fenton, 54, will succeed COO Don Thompson, who will become McDonald's president and chief executive on July 1, following the retirement of current CEO Jim Skinner.
McDonald's said that both Skinner and Thompson recommended Fenton for the COO position.
In his nearly 40-year career with McDonald's, Fenton has held leadership roles in Europe, the United States and APMEA, McDonald's said.
Shares of McDonald's were down 0.5 percent at $96.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.