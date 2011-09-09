UPDATE 5-McDonald's August sales miss; Japan drags

* Same-restaurant sales miss Wall St view in all markets
* Japan pulls down Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa
* Shares fall 4.4 percent
(Adds shareholder comment; Adds NEW YORK dateline, byline)
By Martinne Geller and Brad Dorfman
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Sept 9 McDonald's Corp
(MCD.N) reported a lower-than-expected rise in worldwide August
sales at established restaurants on a steep drop in Japan and a
lull in new product launches in the United States.
The world's largest hamburger chain, whose shares fell 4.4
percent on Friday, said sales at restaurants open at least 13
months rose 3.5 percent globally. Analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters were looking for an increase of 4.3 percent.
Same-restaurant sales rose 3.9 percent in the United
States, just shy of analysts' 4.0 percent expectation. In
Europe -- McDonald's largest market -- the company reported an
increase of 2.7 percent, missing analysts' estimate of a 4.7
percent increase.
To help increase sales, McDonald's has relied on new
products like breakfast oatmeal and a beverage overhaul that
has included the introduction of fruit smoothies and other
drinks.
In August 2010, demand for smoothies helped drive up U.S.
same-restaurant sales by 4.6 percent.
This year "new product launches were really weighted toward
the front half of the summer," Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy
said.
But he noted the company was still doing better than its
competitors in terms of same-restaurant sales.
"It's still comping positive while a lot of their
competitors are still squarely in negative territory," Hottovy
said.
McDonald's sales and profits for months have been the envy
of the global fast-food industry, which means that the company
is punished when results meet or miss expectations.
The company has been outpacing rivals like Wendy's Co
[WEN.N], Burger King Corp [BKCBK.UL] and Yum Brands Inc's
(YUM.N) KFC by attracting a broader range of diners than
fast-food's typical young adult males.
WEAK JAPAN WEIGHS
McDonald's reported a 0.3 percent decline in Asia/Pacific,
Middle East and Africa, while Wall Street had forecast a rise
of 3.5 percent.
Asia was dragged down by a sharp decline in comparable
sales in Japan, where consumers are still adjusting to the
aftermath of the March earthquake and tsunami.
Janna Sampson, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook
Investments, said the weak results in Japan were troubling,
given how many months have passed since the earthquake and
tsunami struck in March.
"I would have thought that was already priced into
expectations," Sampson said. "But one month does not make for a
pattern ... If we see that continue in September, it becomes
more problematic."
Earlier this week, Red Lobster and Olive Garden parent
Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) warned that Hurricane Irene had
dented its quarterly earnings by 2 cents per share.
[ID:nN1E7851Q5]
But Irene had only minimal impact on McDonald's sales, a
company spokeswoman said.
Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's shares were down 4.4
percent at $84.71 in New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Additional reporting Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)