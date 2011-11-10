UPDATE 1-McDonald's stepping up openings, renovations

* Plans more than 1,300 new restaurants openings in 2012
* Plans to renovate 2,400 restaurants in 2012
* Sees commodity costs rising again in 2012
Nov 10 McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), the world's
biggest fast-food restaurant chain, said on Thursday it is
accelerating new unit openings and renovations in 2012.
The hamburger chain, which is outperforming many of its
peers, said it would increase capital expenditures to about
$2.9 billion for 2012.
It plans more than 1,300 new restaurant openings and more
than 2,400 restaurant renovations in 2012.
Europe, in particular, has benefited from property
face-lifts that make McDonald's restaurants more modern and
comfortable.
The company also said it sees commodity costs rising 4.5 to
5.5 percent in the United States and 2.5 to 3.5 percent in
Europe in 2012.
McDonald's has raised prices this year to offset some of
its higher costs for ingredients like beef. [ID:nTOE6AG03L]
Shares in McDonald's were up 0.9 percent at $93.44 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)