UPDATE 2-McDonald's hit with $355,000 in civil penalties in discrimination case

(Adds McDonald's comment)
WASHINGTON Nov 19 McDonald's Corp will
pay $355,000 in civil penalties, undergo 20 months of monitoring
and train its employees as part of a settlement of an
immigration-related discrimination claim, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
"The settlement agreement also requires McDonald's to
compensate lawful permanent resident employees of
McDonald's-owned restaurants who lost work or lost their jobs
due to these documentary practices," the Justice Department said
in a statement.
The agreement addresses actions by only McDonald's, not its
franchises, the department said.
An investigation, based on information received on a
department worker hotline, found McDonald's required lawful
permanent residents to show a new permanent resident card,
commonly called a "Green Card," when their original document
expired, the statement said.
This is not required by law, the statement said, and the
investigation found McDonald's, the world's biggest restaurant
chain, did not have a similar policy of asking its U.S. citizen
employees to show new documents.
McDonald's said in a statement: "We deny any wrongdoing in
this matter, but in order to avoid further expense, and ... to
cooperate with the Office of Special Counsel, we reached a
settlement."
The company values "diversity of thought, background and
culture," it said.
Some of the permanent residents who were unable to provide a
new card when asked by McDonald's were not allowed to work or
lost their jobs, the Justice Department said.
Lawful permanent residents who worked for a corporate-owned
McDonald's between Sept. 23, 2012, and March 1, 2015, may be
eligible for compensation, the statement said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham; editing by Tim
Ahmann and Tom Brown)