CORRECTED-McDonald's India cuts salt, calories in burgers and fries

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI Feb 10 McDonald's Corp is
cutting the amount of calories and salt on its Indian menu as it
fights to hold on to customers in a rapidly growing developing
market where newer, healthier fast-food options are just
starting to catch on.
The burger chain is known globally for the consistency of
its food, down to the thickness of fries or the amount of cheese
on burgers, and changes run the risk of upsetting customers who
expect the same taste on every visit, everywhere.
Amit Jatia, vice president of one of India's two main
McDonald's franchisees, said that changes to reduce sodium and
calories in fries, buns and sauces had been done gradually, and
were subtle enough to keep taste consistent and customers happy.
McDonald's has not talked about these changes previously.
"It wasn't as if we suddenly cut the salt in our foods one
day. Our menu and sourcing teams have been working to make
slight alterations for months now," Jatia told Reuters in an
interview.
McDonald's in India has cut sodium in its sauces and buns by
10 percent and in fries by 20 percent, Jatia said. Calories in
sauces are down by 30-40 percent over the last six months.
Loyalists interviewed in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai said they
did not detect any difference in taste.
"I order in from McD's at least twice a month and think it
tastes pretty much the same," said Rahul Dutta, 29, a marketing
executive based in New Delhi.
Jatia heads the south and western McDonald's franchisees in
India, running 202 stores and 30 cafes. Another group controls
the north and east, with 166 restaurants.
BURGER WARS
Rising levels of obesity, once just a problem of rich
nations that the World Health Organisation says is increasingly
affecting low and middle-income countries, has put pressure on
fast food chain's globally to offer healthier food.
In a recent corporate social responsibility report,
McDonald's said that by 2020 it aimed to offer sides of salads,
fruit or vegetables as a substitute for fries in its value meals
in 20 major markets.
The reduction of salt in fries, buns and nuggets was part of
a global push to reduce sodium levels in its food, McDonald's
said, while the reduction of oils in sauces was a local
initiative in India. The changes have reduced the calorie impact
of a burger by 7-8 percent, it said.
The chain trimmed salt in fries at its British restaurants
in 2006.
Some analysts think this is the chain's way of getting out
ahead of a looming burger war in India.
In its bigger markets like the United States, McDonald's is
losing customers to chains like Panera Bread or
Chipotle Mexican Grill, which are seen as selling food
with fresher ingredients.
That was part of the reason behind an abrupt management
change at McDonald's last month, when CEO Don Thompson left
after three years on the job.
In India, where obesity is a growing problem and incidence
of diabetes is rising rapidly, more international chains are
moving in to challenge McDonald's dominance.
Burger King, Carl's Junior, Johnny Rockets and
Wendy's have announced plans or already set up shop,
posing stiffer competition to McDonald's and Yum Brand's
KFC, which gave been around for about a decade.
Technopak predicts the industry will be worth 490 billion
rupees ($7.92 billion) by 2020, up from 154.4 billion rupees
($2.50 billion) last year.
Like rival Yum Brands, McDonald's has made changes to its
traditional menu to suit cultural norms in the majority Hindu
country, steering clear of beef and pork while offering
vegetarian sandwiches and egg-free mayonnaise.
India accounts for a small portion of McDonald's global
sales of $27.4 billion, but is among its fastest growing
markets. Jatia said the aim was to open as many as 250 stores in
the next three to five years.
Analyst Sushmul Maheswari of business and consultancy firm
RNCOS said the India unit has been growing at 11 percent over
the past three years, and part of its success was down to
consistency.
"McDonald's burger and fries are popular because they have
that peculiar taste that is available only with them," he said.
"They cannot tinker with that, even if they are healthy tweaks."
($1 = 61.8460 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Emily Kaiser and Alex Richardson)