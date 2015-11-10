S&P downgrades McDonald's over shareholder plan

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - S&P downgraded the credit rating of McDonald's one notch on Tuesday after the burger giant said it would increase debt to return US$10bn of cash to shareholders by the end of next year.

The agency lowered its rating to BBB+ from A- following the announcement and said it expects debt-to-Ebitda to increase to low to mid-3x in 2016-17, up from mid-2x currently.

S&P noted the "significant and rapid shift in financial policy" by McDonald's, which also announced plans to increase its fourth-quarter dividend by 5%.

"We think results will benefit from cost reductions, but we believe McDonald's will continue to keep a high priority on allocating capital to shareholders, even as they execute on new strategies to improve operations in key markets," it said.

The reaction across the McDonald's bond curve was mixed.

The 3.375% May 2025s widened 9bp to a spread of 139bp, while other notes including the longer dated 4.6% May 2045s tightened between 5bp and 7bp, according to MarketAxess data. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)