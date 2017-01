Jan 25 McDonald's Corp is exploring a sale of a portion of its stake in its Japan business, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said in a post earnings conference call on Monday.

The Nikkei business daily reported last month that the burger chain had reached out to investors about selling a part of the stake for about 100 billion yen ($826.2 million). (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)