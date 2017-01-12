UPDATE 1-McDonald's inviting bids for part of Japan unit - WSJ

(Adds company comment)
Jan 12 McDonald's Corp is inviting bids
for the sale of a 33 percent stake in its Japan unit McDonald's
Holdings Co Japan Ltd, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The fast-food company owns just under 50 percent of the
unit. Bids are due next week and a number of private-equity
firms are considering bids, the Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2jmINjh
Morgan Stanley is running the sale, the newspaper reported,
citing one of the sources.
McDonald's - which last week agreed to sell the bulk of its
China and Hong Kong business to state-backed conglomerate CITIC
Ltd and Carlyle Group LP - said in January last
year that it was looking to sell a portion of its stake in the
Japanese business.
"McDonald's Corp is continuing to explore a potential sale
of a portion of its ownership in McDonald's Japan. There have
been no decisions made at this time," company spokeswoman Terri
Hickey said in an email.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; additional
reporting by Aravind K; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)