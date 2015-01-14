McDonald's Japan finds no link between Thai plant and plastic in McNugget

TOKYO Jan 14 The operator of McDonald's in
Japan said on Wednesday it had found no link between a Thai
plant and the plastic found in a chicken nugget earlier this
month that sparked an uproar over product safety at the
fast-food chain.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said an
investigation showed the plant in Thailand did not use the same
plastic material as the type found in the McNugget by a customer
in Misawa in northern Japan.
It also found that plant employees were following the proper
procedures for checking their belongings when entering the
facility.
The company said the Misawa store did not use that type of
material, either, and believes the possibility is low that the
plastic entered the nugget during the food preparation stage at
the store. It was thus unable to determine the origin of the
plastic.
