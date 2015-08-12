版本:
2015年 8月 12日

McDonald's Japan slides to H1 loss as food scandals weigh

TOKYO Aug 12 The Japan unit of McDonald's Corp's said it slid deep into losses in the first six months of the year, as customers stayed away after a string of safety scandals and the fast-food chain booked store closure and other restructuring costs.

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd on Wednesday reported a net loss of 26.22 billion yen ($210 million) in its January-June fiscal first half, compared with a 1.85 billion yen profit a year ago. Earlier this year it booked a net loss of 14.6 billion yen for the first three months of 2015.

The first-half loss report comes as McDonald's Japan, led by Chief Executive Sarah Casanova, seeks to halt a streak of double-digit declines in monthly sales. The problems date back to July 2014, when a major Chinese supplier of chicken was accused of food-safety violations in a series of scares.

First-half revenue skidded 30 percent from the same period a year ago, the company said. For January-March, revenue fell 34 percent, it reported earlier this year.

($1 = 124.8400 yen) (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kenneth Maxwell)

