McDonald's Japan set for more earnings pain after food safety scandals

| TOKYO
TOKYO Feb 5 The Japanese unit of McDonald's
Corp is likely to post a second straight year of losses
in 2015 as it grapples with the fallout from food safety
scandals and a french fry shortage, exacerbating headaches for a
global brand struggling to appeal to consumers.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd, which operates
the fast food chain's second-largest restaurant network in the
world, has already flagged an annual loss for 2014, its first
since it listed in 2001. It reports earnings on Thursday and is
expected to give forecasts for this year.
With same-store sales sliding in Japan, analysts said they
don't expect a quick turnaround in a country where consumers are
highly attuned to food quality issues.
"First they have to regain consumer trust, even if it costs
a lot. After that they need to focus on developing a menu that
is clear and easy to understand," said Kyoichiro Shigemura, an
analyst at Nomura Securities.
The problems are an added distraction for McDonald's Corp,
the world's largest restaurant chain by sales, which last month
replaced its CEO with Chief Brand Officer Steve Easterbrook
following one of its worst financial years in decades.
McDonald's Japan in October forecast a 17 billion yen ($145
million) annual net loss after a major Chinese supplier of
chicken was found to have been in breach of food safety
standards.
That is likely to widen after the company was forced to
temporarily ration fries due to labour disputes at U.S. West
Coast ports and take the costly step of shipping some by air.
Same-store sales dropped by a fifth in December from a year
earlier.
Food safety issues arose again last month with the news that
customers had found foreign objects, including a tooth, in
McDonald's Japan food - only boding ill for its outlook for this
year.
"It will take time for the company to recover trust," said
Seiichiro Samejima of Ichiyoshi Research Institute, who sees a
return to profit in 2016.
The problems at McDonald's Japan prompted Chief Executive
Sarah Casanova last month to shift oversight of the supply chain
to the chief financial officer. The company has
also since announced new measures that will see third-party
inspections of its kitchens.
Increased competition is also a concern.
Like the United States, McDonald's Japan faces upmarket
rivals that promote an image of fresher and more carefully
prepared food. But analysts see the greater threat from
convenience stores that have broadened their range of lunch
offerings and lifted the quality of their coffee, as well as
cheaper beef bowl restaurants.
($1 = 117.7400 yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)