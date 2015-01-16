Troubled McDonald's Japan to put CFO in charge of supply chain-document

HONG KONG Jan 16 McDonald's Japan Holdings Co
is putting its chief financial officer in charge of its
supply chain, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
The move comes after foreign objects were found in
customers' food, the latest trouble for a fast-food chain hit by
sliding sales and a shortage of french fries.
Andrew Brough, senior vice president and chief financial
officer, will take over the company's Supply Management Division
from Feb. 1, the Friday email from CEO Sarah Casanova said.
The email does not say who was previously responsible for
the supply chain.
Hidehito Hishinuma, senior vice president and chief support
officer, has in recent days appeared at news conferences to
discuss the company's procurement, in one case apologising for
the objects, including a tooth and plastic, getting into food.
Hishinuma retains his title and continues to report to
Casanova, said the email, which did not mention the restaurant
chain's recent troubles.
Officials for McDonald's Japan, which is 49.9 percent-owned
by McDonald's Corp of the United States, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo;
Writing by William Mallard; editing by Keith Weir)