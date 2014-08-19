McDonald's U.S. grocery packaged coffee sales to start next year

BRIEF-Franchise Services Of North America announces opening of four U-Save car & truck rental locations
* Announces the opening of four new U-Save car & truck rental locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 19 McDonald's Corp and Kraft Foods Group Inc will begin selling the fast-food giant's McCafe brand packaged coffee in grocery stores across the United States beginning in early 2015, the companies said on Tuesday.
The coffee will be packaged in 12-ounce bags and single-cup portions, which include K-cups for Keurig Green Mountain Inc's popular brewers. Pricing was not disclosed.
The companies in October 2013 announced that they were testing McCafe grocery sales in the United States. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms company America Movil posted a sevenfold increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst expectations as the peso appreciated against the dollar and euro.