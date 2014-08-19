McDonald's U.S. grocery packaged coffee sales to start next year

Aug 19 McDonald's Corp and Kraft Foods Group Inc will begin selling the fast-food giant's McCafe brand packaged coffee in grocery stores across the United States beginning in early 2015, the companies said on Tuesday.

The coffee will be packaged in 12-ounce bags and single-cup portions, which include K-cups for Keurig Green Mountain Inc's popular brewers. Pricing was not disclosed.

The companies in October 2013 announced that they were testing McCafe grocery sales in the United States. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)