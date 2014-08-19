版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 02:50 BJT

McDonald's U.S. grocery packaged coffee sales to start next year

Aug 19 McDonald's Corp and Kraft Foods Group Inc will begin selling the fast-food giant's McCafe brand packaged coffee in grocery stores across the United States beginning in early 2015, the companies said on Tuesday.

The coffee will be packaged in 12-ounce bags and single-cup portions, which include K-cups for Keurig Green Mountain Inc's popular brewers. Pricing was not disclosed.

The companies in October 2013 announced that they were testing McCafe grocery sales in the United States. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐