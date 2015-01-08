McDonald's to cut 63 headquarters jobs in cost reduction

Jan 8 McDonald's Corp will cut 63 jobs
at its corporate headquarters as part of a plan to reduce costs
by $100 million as it looks to increase sales and reverse
traffic declines in its major markets.
The layoffs, reported to the state of Illinois under the
federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, will
be effective Feb. 16, said Heidi Barker, a McDonald's
spokeswoman, on Thursday.
McDonald's plans to "redirect nearly $100 million in savings
toward business priorities, such as digital and new restaurant
platforms, that will support our key growth drivers," Barker
said in a statement on McDonald's website.
The world's biggest fast-food chain by revenue has not
reported a gain in monthly sales at established U.S. restaurants
since October 2013. Later this month, it is expected to report
that 2014 was one of its worst performance years in history.
McDonald's employs roughly 1,700 workers at its headquarters
in Oak Brook, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Gunna
Dickson)