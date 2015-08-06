McDonald's cuts 225 corporate jobs in July amid restructuring

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LOS ANGELES Aug 6 McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it laid off in July 135 employees at its U.S. headquarters and 90 corporate employees posted overseas as part of a major restructuring at the fast-food chain, which has been fighting to reverse a long sales slump.
McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook in May announced plans cut $300 million in costs by the end of 2017 as part of a corporate reset that includes simplifying and streamlining operations to make the company more nimble in an intensely competitive market.
"We do not take decisions that impact jobs lightly, but we committed in May to implement meaningful changes to reset our business, remove layers and find cost efficiencies, and we are acting with a sense of urgency on that commitment," McDonald's spokeswoman Heidi Barker Sa Shekhem said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.