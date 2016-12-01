UPDATE 1-Citic-Carlyle near deal to buy McDonald's China assets -source

(Adds details)
Dec 1 A consortium led by private-equity firm
Carlyle Group and Chinese conglomerate Citic Group Corp
has neared a deal to buy McDonald's Corp's stores in
China and Hong Kong for up to $3 billion, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The deal is likely to be signed before Christmas, the source
said.
Reuters had reported in October that U.S. buyout firms
Carlyle and Bain Capital LLC had been the front runners among
the bidders for the fast-food giant's China assets.
McDonald's in March said it was reorganizing operations in
Asia, bringing in partners as it switches to a less
capital-intensive franchise model.
The company hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale of
about 2,400 restaurants in China and Hong Kong.
Financial Times reported earlier on Wednesday that Bain
Capital had dropped out of the race, and that a group led by
Citic Group and Carlyle were the front runners to the deal.
Carlyle declined to comment, while McDonald's was not
immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong and Gayathree Ganesan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)