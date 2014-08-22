McDonald's appoints former executive Mike Andres as U.S. head

Aug 22 McDonald's Corp named former executive Mike Andres as president of McDonald's USA replacing Jeff Stratton, as part of efforts to arrest falling sales in its home market.

The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue has been struggling in the United States, where tough competition from Wendy's Co and Burger King Worldwide Inc, as well as sluggish job and wage growth, are hurting sales.

U.S. same-restaurant sales, which have been down or flat since November 2013, fell 3.2 percent in July.

Andres' appointment is the second change in the position in the last two years.

He re-joins from restaurant chain Logan's Roadhouse Inc, where he was chief executive and chairman.

Andres, 56, will takeover on Oct. 15 and will also oversee the Canadian market, the company said.

In his earlier 30-year stint with the company, Andres worked in various roles including as president of the central division in the U.S.

Stratton, 58, who has been the U.S. head for about two years, will retire after 41 years with the company. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)