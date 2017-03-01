McDonald's turns to technology, value to win back lost customers

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp later this year will give U.S. customers the opportunity to order and pay via their cell phones as it fights to win back customers lost to other fast-food rivals.
McDonald's will make so-called "mobile order and pay" available at all of its roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants, Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald's USA, said at the company's meeting with investors and analysts in Chicago on Wednesday.
McDonald's is shifting its multi-year turnaround effort to convenience and value to woo back lapsed diners. The company's U.S. restaurants, which contribute about 40 percent of McDonald's overall operating income, have suffered four straight years of traffic declines. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business