McDonald's turns to technology, value to win back lost customers

CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp later this year will give U.S. customers the opportunity to order and pay via their cell phones as it fights to win back customers lost to other fast-food rivals.

McDonald's will make so-called "mobile order and pay" available at all of its roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants, Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald's USA, said at the company's meeting with investors and analysts in Chicago on Wednesday.

McDonald's is shifting its multi-year turnaround effort to convenience and value to woo back lapsed diners. The company's U.S. restaurants, which contribute about 40 percent of McDonald's overall operating income, have suffered four straight years of traffic declines. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
