版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 03:38 BJT

McDonald's to hike restaurant workers' salaries by over 10 pct -WSJ

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 McDonald's Corp plans to raise U.S. restaurant workers' pay by more than 10 percent and tack on benefits such as paid vacations, the Wall Street Journal cited a senior executive as saying on Wednesday.

The reported move from the world's biggest restaurant chain follows planned entry-level wage hikes by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers, amid frequent fast-food and retail worker protests calling for higher pay and better working conditions.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐