McDonald's to hike restaurant workers' salaries by over 10 pct -WSJ

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 McDonald's Corp plans to raise U.S. restaurant workers' pay by more than 10 percent and tack on benefits such as paid vacations, the Wall Street Journal cited a senior executive as saying on Wednesday.

The reported move from the world's biggest restaurant chain follows planned entry-level wage hikes by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers, amid frequent fast-food and retail worker protests calling for higher pay and better working conditions.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Chris Reese)