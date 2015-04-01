McDonald's to hike restaurant workers' salaries by over 10 pct -WSJ

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 McDonald's Corp
plans to raise U.S. restaurant workers' pay by more than 10
percent and tack on benefits such as paid vacations, the Wall
Street Journal cited a senior executive as saying on Wednesday.
The reported move from the world's biggest restaurant chain
follows planned entry-level wage hikes by Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and other retailers, amid frequent fast-food and retail
worker protests calling for higher pay and better working
conditions.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Chris Reese)