UPDATE 1-McDonald's gets final bids for N.Asia outlets -sources

* Final bids were due on Wednesday for Hong Kong, China
assets
* Carlyle teams up with CITIC, TPG with Wumart; Sanpower
also bids
(Adds details of McDonald's plans)
By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 15 Fast-food giant McDonald's
Corp has received final bids from at least three groups
for its China and Hong Kong outlets, with global private equity
firms Carlyle Group and TPG Capital separately teaming up
with Chinese partners for the business worth up to $3 billion,
sources told Reuters.
Carlyle has joined with Chinese state conglomerate CITIC
Group, while TPG has teamed up with mini-market
operator Wumart Stores on their separate bids for the 20-year
franchise, said the sources, who declined to be named.
Real estate firm Sanpower Group, which owns British
department store House of Fraser, also made an offer for the
assets, one of the sources said. The company has previously said
it was teaming up with Beijing Tourism Group.
Based on the final bids, McDonald's may end up working with
the unlikeliest of franchise partners. Both iron-ore to
financial conglomerate CITIC and real estate to technology group
Sanpower have little experience in the restaurant business.
Illinois-based McDonald's announced in March it was
reorganising its Asian operations, bringing in partners as it
switches to a less capital-intensive franchise model.
Reuters previously reported that the company had hired
Morgan Stanley to run the sale of about 2,400 restaurants
in China and Hong Kong.
The CITIC-Carlyle team is seen as the front runner to win
the auction, one of the sources said.
Carlyle and TPG have taken on only minority stakes in the
bidding vehicles as McDonald's has said it prefers long-term
partners, whereas buyout firms typically cash out after a few
years.
Beijing Capital Agribusiness Group, which is McDonald's
current China partner, and China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd
were previously in the running, though it was not
clear if they had made final offers by the close of bidding on
Wednesday.
The planned deal comes at time when fast food operators
including McDonald's and arch-rival Yum Brands are
recovering from a series of food-supply scandals in China that
have undermined their performance.
Some analysts have said teaming up with local partners will
help foreign fast food operators to navigate supply issues.
Foreign firms can also have problems dealing with government
and finding suitable real estate, said Alex Wong, a director at
Ample Finance Group.
"With the involvement of Chinese partners, it will make
thing easier," he said.
Earlier this month, Yum, best known for KFC, Pizza Hut and
Taco Bell brands, agreed to sell a $460 million stake in its
China unit to investment firm Primavera Capital and an affiliate
of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
TPG and Carlyle declined to comment on their final bids,
while CITIC, Wumart and Sanpower didn't return requests for
comment during a holiday in mainland China.
McDonald's reiterated a previous comment that it is making
progress in finding a long-term partner for the assets.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Additional
reporting by Donny Kwok and Tris Pan; Editing by Will Waterman)