UPDATE 1-McDonald's to end pork gestation crate use by 2022

By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO May 31 McDonald's USA said Thursday
that by 2022 it will only buy pork from farmers and other
sources that do not use gestation stalls for housing their
pregnant sows.
In the shorter term, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based fast-food
giant said that it would work with producers and suppliers to
develop traceability systems to prove that the meat it buys are
not from farms that use such structures.
The company also said that, by 2017, it would seek to source
pork for its U.S. business from producers that are also working
to phase out such gestation stalls.
McDonald's, the top U.S. hamburger chain by sales,
vowed in February to work with its U.S. pork suppliers to phase
out the use of gestation crates, which confine animals during
the breeding and post-birth process. The policy shift will apply
only to the company's U.S. business, company officials said.
The 10-year plan comes amid an increasingly fierce battle
over on-farm practices between farmers and agribusiness on one
side and food safety groups and animal-rights organizations on
the other.
The Humane Society of the United States, a leading critic of
the use of gestation stalls, said Thursday that McDonald's
announcement marked the latest victory for animal-rights groups.
"We wish the company planned to get rid of these crates
tomorrow, but we understand the logistical challenges involved
in making such significant improvements," said Paul Shapiro,
vice president of farm animal protection for the Humane Society.
Everett Forkner, president of the National Pork Board, said
the plan would place significant economic pressure on smaller
hog operators who don't have access to capital, and may not be
able to afford the cost of overhauling barns.
"The additional expenses on farmers forced to make this
conversion could increase the risk of them having to leave the
business," said Forkner, who also farms in Richards, Missouri.
Gestation crates are typically metal enclosures, about 7
feet long and 2 feet wide, in which a breeding sow is housed for
much of her adult life.
Pork producers say these enclosures are necessary to protect
young piglets from being crushed by larger animals, and to keep
sows from fighting as they often will when housed together in
larger pens.
"I know on my own farm I moved from open pens to stalls many
years ago because too many sows were being injured or denied
feed," Forkner said. "When sows are thrown together they can
become very aggressive. Dominant sows physically attack the
others, bite them and steal their food."
Animal rights groups say that such stalls constitute
inhumane treatment of the animals.
Other companies have either followed suit with their own
plans or are vowing similar changes in regards to how they
source their meats. Wendy's Co, the No. 2 hamburger
chain in the United States, made a similar announcement in
March. And pork producers Smithfield Foods Inc and
Hormel Foods Corp have said they, too, are phasing out
the use of gestation crates in company-owned facilities.
McDonald's said it will take years to shift such production
practices in the agricultural industry, in order to ensure that
there is enough swine being raised in open-housing in order to
meet the volume of pork products that it purchases.
"There are not enough sows housed in non-gestation crates
right now. It's between 6- and 10 percent," said Bob Langert,
vice president of sustainability for McDonald's. "It can't
supply our needs."