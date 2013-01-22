CORRECTED-McDonald's running low on quick fixes for U.S. sales

(In paragraph 14, corrects analyst estimate of December
same-store sales to 1.78 percent decline)
* Christmas Day openings, McRib schedule boosted U.S. in
December
* Experts say more tough months ahead for U.S. restaurant
sales
* Eyes on margins amid Dollar Menu push
By Lisa Baertlein
Jan 22 McDonald's Corp is running out of
quick-fix strategies for stemming declines in U.S restaurant
sales inflicted by tougher competition for customers who are
pinching pennies in a weak economic recovery.
The world's largest restaurant chain by revenue welcomed
customers on Christmas Day and shifted the limited offering of
its cult favorite McRib sandwich into December to avoid a big
year-end decline in its U.S. restaurant business. But, it
appears the company has exhausted its supply of such tactics.
"There are no Band-Aids for January, February and March,"
said Richard Adams, a former McDonald's franchisee who now
advises the chain's restaurant operators. "There's not too much
they can do about it. There's no holiday they can stay open on."
McDonald's posts December sales and fourth-quarter earnings
on Wednesday. Analysts on average forecast $1.33 a share, flat
from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A bump in the road late last year endangered the company's
established dominance over the fast-food industry and turned up
the heat on Chief Executive Don Thompson.
Thompson took the helm in July, as rivals such as Wendy's Co
and Burger King Worldwide Inc were making a
comeback by mimicking McDonald's turnaround strategy with
expanded menus, renovated restaurants and longer hours.
The CEO already has shaken up the executive suite, replacing
the president of U.S. operations a week after the company in
October reported a decline in monthly global sales at
established restaurants - the first such drop in nine years.
Analysts and investors say McDonald's will keep using its
size to its advantage. And, it should have an easier go of
things in mid-2013, when the year-earlier impact of balmy winter
weather wanes.
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook
Investments, which owns McDonald's stock, is keeping the faith.
"We have every confidence that McDonald's will rise to the
challenge," he said.
Shares in McDonald's were about flat at $92.85 on Tuesday,
down more than 9 percent from a year ago. The Dow Jones
Industrial Average, of which McDonald's is a component,
is up more than 7 percent over the same period.
SHORT-TERM SOFTNESS?
Unseasonably warm temperatures helped McDonald's dish up big
gains in December 2011 sales at established restaurants in the
United States, its second-largest market for sales just behind
Europe.
That set up a high hurdle for restaurant sales growth in
December 2012. And, McDonald's faces similarly large challenges
in the first three months of this year.
Fifteen analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expect
McDonald's to post a 1.78 percent decline in December 2012 sales
at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months when it reports on
Wednesday.
That would be a big reversal from December 2011's 9.8
percent gain.
Calling Christmas Day the company's largest holiday sales
opportunity, the chief operations officer for McDonald's USA
urged franchisees to break with tradition and open their doors.
The company also moved the start of its McRib sandwich promotion
from October to December.
If not for those two moves, analysts said, December
same-restaurant sales would have seen a much larger drop.
McDonald's also has been doubling down on its low-price
Dollar Menu promotions to attract more customers, many of whom
have been pinching pennies on meals away from home.
Such "value" menu sales can squeeze profits if customers do
not also purchase higher-margin add-ons like drinks and premium
items, so investors are keeping an eye on profitability at
McDonald's.
The chain's U.S. growth in average check - a gauge of
restaurant performance - was flat for 2012 while the overall
fast-food industry was up 2.2 percent, ITG Investment Research
analyst Steve West said, citing his firm's data.
The company's average check was up less than the industry in
the first and second quarters of 2012. It diverged in the third
and fourth quarters, falling slightly as the overall industry
gained, said West.
McDonald's has a track record for taking items sold by other
chains and putting its own spin on them. Its recent McCafe roll
out of coffee, smoothies and other drinks was a huge success.
Still, some analysts worry that the company - which is
testing its own version of chicken wings - lacks plans for
tempting new food to compete with the flurry of new products
being introduced by smaller and more nimble rivals.
"Nobody wants the same old thing at McDonald's," West said.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)