McDonald's quarterly profit slips

Oct 19 McDonald's Corp reported a lower quarterly profit on Friday, as the weak global economy and the strong U.S. dollar weighed on results.

Income at the world's biggest fast-food chain fell to $1.46 billion, or $1.43 per share, during the third quarter, from $1.51 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

