McDonald's 4th-quarter profit rises

Jan 23 McDonald's Corp reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as sales at established U.S. restaurants edged higher instead of falling as expected.

Net income at the world's biggest restaurant chain rose to $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, from $1.38 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

