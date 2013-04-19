McDonald's profit up slightly, challenging environment persists

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
April 19 McDonald's Corp reported a slight rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as sales at established U.S. restaurants fell 1.2 percent in a tough environment.
Net income at the world's biggest restaurant chain rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.26 per share, from $1.267 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world