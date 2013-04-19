版本:
McDonald's profit up slightly, challenging environment persists

April 19 McDonald's Corp reported a slight rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as sales at established U.S. restaurants fell 1.2 percent in a tough environment.

Net income at the world's biggest restaurant chain rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.26 per share, from $1.267 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.
