McDonald's profit falls as U.S. same-restaurant sales slip

April 22 McDonald's Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit as sales at the fast-food chain's established U.S. restaurants fell more than expected.

First-quarter sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.5 percent worldwide, helped by gains in Europe.

But in the United States, they fell 1.7 percent, below the average estimate of 21 analysts polled by Consensus Metrix, which forecast U.S. same-restaurant sales declining 1.4 percent.

The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue said net income fell to $1.2 billion, or $1.21 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
