McDonald's profit falls as U.S. same-restaurant sales slip

April 22 McDonald's Corp on Tuesday
reported a lower quarterly profit as sales at the fast-food
chain's established U.S. restaurants fell more than expected.
First-quarter sales at restaurants open at least 13 months
rose 0.5 percent worldwide, helped by gains in Europe.
But in the United States, they fell 1.7 percent, below the
average estimate of 21 analysts polled by Consensus Metrix,
which forecast U.S. same-restaurant sales declining 1.4 percent.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue said net
income fell to $1.2 billion, or $1.21 per share, from $1.27
billion, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier.
