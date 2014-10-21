UPDATE 3-McDonald's CEO acknowledges image problems after tough results

(Recasts with CEO and analyst comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 21 McDonald's Corp Chief Executive
Officer Don Thompson owned up to some corporate image problems
on Tuesday after it posted a nearly one-third drop in quarterly
profit and warned that its global restaurant sales would fall
again this month.
Stock in the fast-food chain, which Thompson conceded is
sometimes seen as little more than "a manufacturing plant," was
down 0.6 percent at $91 in afternoon trading after reporting a
30 percent fall in third-quarter net income to $1.07 billion and
traffic declines in every major region.
Thompson, who has been CEO for just over two years of his
25-year career at McDonald's, said the company that now serves
some 70 million customers a day worldwide has at various times
during its history faced questions about whether it is still
relevant to consumers, who are now craving more fresh,
unprocessed food.
"McDonald's is in the business of satisfying customers and
that will never fall out of favor. The question is what do you
do to do that?" Thompson asked Reuters in a telephone interview.
McDonald's has posted a string of disappointing results, due
to uncontrollable factors and internal missteps, since Thompson
took the helm in July 2012.
Wall Street analysts, many of whom underscore McDonald's
deliberate business style, predict that the company will give
Thompson at least a year to move the needle.
To that end, Thompson said McDonald's is simplifying menus,
tailoring food to local tastes, offering custom burger and
sandwich options, rolling out mobile services such as payments
and ordering, and opening a social media "dialogue" with
customers.
Technology has made customized ordering simpler and will
give McDonald's the opportunity to showcase its fresh produce
and other ingredients, Thompson said.
Last week, McDonald's launched a U.S. online campaign called
"Our food. Your questions." and invited consumers to ask
anything about its food. It opened the campaign by directly
addressing food-quality rumors with questions such as: "Is 'pink
slime' in a Chicken McNugget?" "Why doesn't your food rot?" "Are
there worms in your beef?"
Thus far, the response has been mixed.
Survey data from YouGov BrandIndex showed that the campaign,
coupled with McDonald's recent Monopoly game promotion, appeared
to temporarily lift quality perception and purchase
consideration in the younger, sought-after Millennial
demographic that favors the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill
.
Nevertheless, McDonald's key demographic of frequent
fast-food eaters were largely unmoved by the campaigns, YouGov
spokesman Drew Kerr said.
"When you've been around for multiple decades like
McDonald's has, you can't change on a dime," said Janney Capital
Markets analyst Mark Kalinowski.
When it comes to changing perception, Thompson acknowledged
that the company has work to do.
"We've largely been viewed as a manufacturing plant. They
haven't seen the food," said Thompson.
McDonald's quarterly results showed sales at restaurants
open at least 13 months fell a steeper-than-expected 3.3 percent
in the United States, where smaller and more nimble fast-food
rivals as well as Chipotle, known for using pricier
antibiotic-free meats and organic produce, are taking a bite out
of McDonald's market share. Chipotle on Monday reported an
eye-popping 19.8 percent gain in third-quarter, same-restaurant
sales.
McDonald's Europe sales at established restaurants fell 1.4
percent, hurt by economic weakness in regional powerhouse
Germany and dragged down by political upheaval in Ukraine and
Russia, formerly a fast-growing market for McDonald's.
McDonald's Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa unit said
same-restaurant sales tumbled 9.9 percent, after this summer's
China supplier scandal pummeled sales around the region.
Executives said same-restaurant sales in China fell 22.7
percent during the latest quarter. They added that it could take
six to nine months for the business to normalize in affected
markets, including China, Japan and Hong Kong.
