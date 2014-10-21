McDonald's quarterly profit falls 30 pct

Oct 21 McDonald's Corp reported a 30
percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a food scandal in
China and intense competition in the United States.
The company's net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.09 per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.52 billion,
or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue at the world's largest restaurant chain fell
4.6 percent to $6.99 billion.
Global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were
down 3.3 percent.
Analysts on average had expected global same-restaurant
sales to fall by 3 percent, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)