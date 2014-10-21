UPDATE 2-Tough U.S. rivalries, China food scandal pound McDonald's

(Adds company and analyst comment, details on results)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 21 McDonald's Corp's - which has not
given investors many reasons to sing the fast-food chain's "I'm
lovin' it" jingle - on Tuesday said quarterly profit dropped by
nearly one-third and warned that global restaurant sales will
fall again in October.
Stock in the company, which attracted fewer customers during
the third quarter, was off 0.6 percent at $91.05 in early
trading.
McDonald's net income slid 30 percent to $1.07 billion, or
$1.09 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely
watched gauge of performance, fell a steeper-than-expected 3.3
percent in the United States, where resurgent fast-food rivals
and more upscale brands like Chipotle Mexican Grill are
taking a bite out of market share.
Europe, which just edges out the United States as McDonald's
top revenue market, is grappling with political and economic
issues as McDonald's Asia works through the upheaval from a
scandal involving a major supplier in China.
Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson said in a statement
that the company is taking steps to revive McDonald's global
business.
For example, in the United States, where McDonald's
relatively inexpensive burgers and fries are falling out of
favor, the company is directly addressing rumors about its food
quality. Results, thus far, seem mixed.
Last week, McDonald's launched a social media campaign
called "Our food. Your questions." The company invited consumers
to ask anything about its food and got the conversation rolling
with questions such as: "Is 'pink slime' in a Chicken McNugget?"
"Why doesn't your food rot?" "Are there worms in your beef?"
The campaign, coupled with McDonald's recent Monopoly
promotion, appeared to give the company short-term lifts in
quality perception and purchase consideration from the younger,
sought-after Millennial demographic that favors the likes of
Chipotle, according to survey data from YouGov BrandIndex.
Nevertheless, the company's key demographic of frequent
fast-food eaters were largely unmoved by the campaigns, YouGov
spokesman Drew Kerr told Reuters.
The reaction from moms was more complicated, Kerr said.
While the Monopoly campaign persuaded them to consider a visit
to the Golden Arches, quality perception declined.
Europe's sales at established restaurants fell 1.4 percent
in the third quarter, hurt by economic weakness in Germany as
well as political events in Ukraine and Russia, formerly a
fast-growing market for McDonald's.
Same-restaurant sales at McDonald's Asia-Pacific, Middle
East and Africa business tumbled 9.9 percent, as the China
supplier scandal pummeled sales around the region, including
Japan.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Jonathan Oatis)