McDonald's names marketing, communications chiefs

June 9 McDonald's Corp named Bacardi Ltd's Silvia Lagnado as its chief marketing officer, a position vacant since 2010.

The world's biggest restaurant chain by sales also named Robert Gibbs, who was U.S. President Barack Obama's press secretary during his first term, as the company's chief communications officer. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

