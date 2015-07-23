UPDATE 3-McDonald's CEO says momentum is building, sees sales turnaround

(Adds details on dividend review)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 23 McDonald's Corp's new chief
executive expects global sales at established restaurants to
grow in the current quarter, reversing more than a year of
declines, and said his turnaround plan is showing early signs of
taking hold.
The world's biggest fast-food chain, which popularized
burgers and french fries, is battling nimble rivals who are
doing a better job of meeting consumers' growing appetite for
fresher, less processed food.
Since taking the helm in March, McDonald's CEO Steve
Easterbrook repeatedly has vowed to turn McDonald's into "a
modern, progressive burger company."
Easterbrook, who debuted his turnaround plan in May, on
Thursday said: "While our second quarter results were
disappointing, we are seeing early signs of momentum."
But McDonald's still has a long way to go.
Net income tumbled 13 percent to $1.20 billion, or $1.26 a
share, in the second quarter. Total revenue fell 10 percent to
$6.50 billion.
Global sales at McDonald's restaurants open at least 13
months fell a slightly steeper-than-expected 0.7 percent in the
quarter that ended June 30, due to a drop in traffic in all
major markets.
Same-restaurant sales in the United States, McDonald's No. 1
profit market, were down 2 percent in the latest quarter as
customer visits fell and featured products and promotions missed
their mark.
Easterbrook has responded to intense U.S. competition from
rivals such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Chick-fil-A
and "better burger" chains like Shake Shack Inc, by
experimenting with custom burger toppings, regional menus and
breakfast all day.
McDonald's U.S. restaurants also plans to switch to chicken
raised with fewer antibiotics and revamp its national value
menu.
The chain's U.S. restaurant operators, many of whom are
grappling with significant renovation debt and slumping sales,
have urged Easterbrook to move more aggressively on his plan to
simplify McDonald's large menu.
Analysts noted McDonald's global same-restaurant sales had
dropped a steep 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2014,
suggesting it should be easy for the company to show
year-over-year growth.
McDonald's, which already has cut jobs and begun closing
underperforming restaurants, also is evaluating its capital
allocation. That review will include dividend payments that make
McDonald's shares popular with many investors.
As a result of the review, McDonald's is moving its annual
dividend announcement to November from September, Chief
Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said.
The dividend news erased early gains for McDonald's shares.
At midday they were down 0.4 percent to $97.15.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Siddharth
Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Bernadette Baum
and Bernard Orr)